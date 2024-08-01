‘Hardest part was the two-decade wait,’ says actress Tillotama Shome

The series also stars Manav Kaul, whom Tillotama calls not just a nuanced actor but also a brilliant co-star. “There was an impromptu dance sequence we shot in a lodge. And I froze. Manav sensed it and just jumped in by breaking down the steps very clinically and made it so simple for me to pick up that I actually had fun,” she recalls.

In her previous release Kota Factory, she plays Pooja didi, a teacher, which is very different from Bindi and even Lipika from The Night Manager, which is an Indian derivation of Olivia Colman’s character in the original series. Any actor would now dream of having such a career trajectory. “I am so lucky to get to play these women and am so grateful to the directors who placed their faith in me. The hardest part was the two-decade wait. Patience was the hardest to cultivate,” she says, adding that it also helps her that she does not take it seriously when her roles are termed ‘intelligent’. “Even those who feel that way are not being serious. We are entertainers, not saving lives. An artiste is allowed to fail. In fact, one is not working for audience acceptance, although it’s great when that happens though,” she adds.