Sara, Ibrahim, Kareena celebrate Saif Ali Khan’s birthday

Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated her father Saif Ali Khan’s 54th birthday by presenting him with a delectable chocolate cake. Sara, who has 45.7 million followers on Instagram, shared photos from the birthday festivities at Saif’s home. In the pictures, Saif is seen in a casual half-sleeve white t-shirt and blue jeans, while Sara is dressed in a blue sleeveless crop top and off-white trousers. Her younger brother Ibrahim also made an appearance, looking stylish in a white shirt and blue jeans.

The images also feature Saif’s second wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, who is sporting an all-denim outfit. The decorations include balloons with ‘best dad’ written on them, and Saif is shown cutting the chocolate cake. The post is captioned: “Happiest birthday Abba.” Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, who is Saif’s sister-in-law, shared a photo with Saif and wished him with: “Happy birthday Saifu.”

Saif Ali Khan, the son of former Indian cricket team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, has two younger sisters: designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan. He was first married to actress Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children, Sara and Ibrahim. The couple separated in 2004. Saif later married Kareena Kapoor on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. They have two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Saif made his acting debut in 1993 with a leading role in the film Parampara, directed by Yash Chopra and featuring a star-studded cast including Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, and others. Over the years, Saif has appeared in numerous successful films such as Aashik Awara, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Kachche Dhaage, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, Parineeta, Love Aaj Kal, and many more. His most recent film was the mythological action drama Adipurush. He is set to appear in the upcoming Telugu action drama Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, featuring N T Rama Rao Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Srikanth. Additionally, Saif has Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter in the pipeline.

Sara Ali Khan has several projects lined up, including Metro... In Dino, Sky Force, and Eagle.