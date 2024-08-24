Vijay Varma gains insight from real-life Captain Devi Sharan for his performance in ' IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

Preparing to portray a real-life hero is no easy task. For Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, the journey to embodying Captain Devi Sharan for Netflix’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack involved more than just rehearsals and research. Varma’s dedication led him straight into the cockpit of a flight simulator, where his training took a thrilling turn as he came face-to-face with Captain Devi Sharan, the man who courageously piloted the hijacked plane to safety in 1999.
Reflecting on this remarkable experience, Varma shared, “I had the opportunity to meet the real captain at the flight simulation centre where I was practising how to fly—or at least pretend like I could. Just when I was starting to feel a bit confident, Captain Sharan joined me and showed me the exact manoeuvres.” This encounter gave Varma invaluable insights into the critical decisions and technical skills required during the hijacking incident.
Captain Sharan’s firsthand account of landing the hijacked plane at Lahore Airport made a profound impact on Varma. “He described how low they were flying, to the point where he could read the street hoardings, making it seem like the plane could crash at any moment. But something inside him knew he could pull it off,” Varma recounted. Sitting alongside Captain Sharan in the simulator allowed Varma to witness the precision and calm demeanor of the real-life hero, providing the actor with the necessary tools to authentically bring this dramatic story to life on screen.
The camaraderie between Varma and Sharan grew stronger while they discussed the incident, movie and more at the Institution of Aviators, New Delhi alongside director Anubhav Sinha.
This article is written by Simran Tripathy