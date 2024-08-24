Vijay Varma gains insight from real-life Captain Devi Sharan for his performance in ' IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

Captain Sharan’s firsthand account of landing the hijacked plane at Lahore Airport made a profound impact on Varma. “He described how low they were flying, to the point where he could read the street hoardings, making it seem like the plane could crash at any moment. But something inside him knew he could pull it off,” Varma recounted. Sitting alongside Captain Sharan in the simulator allowed Varma to witness the precision and calm demeanor of the real-life hero, providing the actor with the necessary tools to authentically bring this dramatic story to life on screen.

The camaraderie between Varma and Sharan grew stronger while they discussed the incident, movie and more at the Institution of Aviators, New Delhi alongside director Anubhav Sinha.