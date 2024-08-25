Kangana Ranaut reveals why she didn’t attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about why she missed the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, despite receiving a personal invitation from the groom himself. In an interview, Kangana shared that the reason for her absence was a significant family event: her younger brother’s wedding, which coincided with the Ambani wedding.

Kangana recounted the moment when she received the invitation from Anant Ambani. “I got a call from Anant Ambani, and he is such a lovely boy. He told me, ‘Come to my wedding,’” Kangana said. However, she had to decline the invitation due to her brother’s wedding on the same day. “I said, ‘I have a wedding at my home.’ That day was a very auspicious day, and my younger brother was getting married,” she explained.

In addition to her family commitment, Kangana also mentioned her general tendency to avoid attending film industry weddings. “Khair, aese bhi main avoid hi karti hoon zyada filmy shaadiyon mein jaana (Anyway, I avoid attending film industry weddings),” she remarked. Despite her absence, Kangana extended her best wishes to the newlyweds, expressing her warm sentiments for them.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held on July 12 in Mumbai, was a grand affair that attracted celebrities and high-profile guests from around the world. The star-studded event featured appearances by international figures such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian and John Cena, alongside Bollywood luminaries like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and many others.

While Kangana missed this high-profile celebration, she remains focused on her upcoming film, Emergency. The movie, which she is also directing, is set during the period when a state of emergency was imposed in India in 1975. Kangana takes on the challenging role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, showcasing her versatility as both an actor and a filmmaker. The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.