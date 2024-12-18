Shriya Saran and Kubbra Sait dazzle at Rajat Tangri’s ‘Kaleidoscope Dreams’ launch 

Designer Rajat Tangri recently unveiled his latest collection, Kaleidoscope Dreams, at a star-studded event. Stealing the spotlight at the event were actors Shriya Saran and Kubbra Sait, who turned heads in their stunning ensembles.

Shriya graced the occasion in a multi-coloured striped sari paired with a glittering silver blouse, accessorised elegantly with dangling earrings. Always a charmer, Shriya twirled for the photographers and playfully interacted with the shutterbugs, adding her signature touch of glamour and grace.