Shriya Saran and Kubbra Sait dazzle at Rajat Tangri’s ‘Kaleidoscope Dreams’ launch 

The designer describes Kaleidoscope Dreams as a celebration of art, culture, and craftsmanship; the collection draws inspiration from the rich vibrancy of Australian Aboriginal art
Designer Rajat Tangri recently unveiled his latest collection, Kaleidoscope Dreams, at a star-studded event. Stealing the spotlight at the event were actors Shriya Saran and Kubbra Sait, who turned heads in their stunning ensembles.

Shriya graced the occasion in a multi-coloured striped sari paired with a glittering silver blouse, accessorised elegantly with dangling earrings. Always a charmer, Shriya twirled for the photographers and playfully interacted with the shutterbugs, adding her signature touch of glamour and grace.

Complementing Shriya’s look was Kubbra, who opted for a lehenga featuring a similar multi-coloured design. Kubbra accessorised her outfit with a statement necklace, exuding a contemporary yet traditional vibe (jump to 0:26).

Here's what Rajat shared on Instagram!

The aim of each piece is to reflect the beauty of Aboriginal art with the Indian aesthetic in mind while bringing to the fore the designer’s innovative approach to styling.

