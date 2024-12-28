Manish Malhotra offers a glimpse of his star-studded house party
Ace designer Manish Malhotra shared glimpses on social media from his star-studded house party.
On his Instagram stories, Manish posted a photo of himself posing with Tamannaah Bhatia, Nora Fatehi and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the next post, the designer shared a picture alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira and Nidhi Dutta.
Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted walking hand in hand at the party. In a video that surfaced online, Vijay was seen waiting for Tamannaah as she stepped out of her car. After greeting her, the couple walked together up the stairs to Manish Malhotra’s residence. They shared a warm moment, posing for the paparazzi before entering the house.
The party was a glamorous and star-studded affair, attended by celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Aditya Seal, among others.
In a previous post, Manish penned a sweet birthday wish for Salman Khan. Sharing a photo of him from a ramp walk, the designer wrote, “The SHOWSTOPPER always @beingsalmankhan Happy Birthday… classic style and super persona. Be the Superstar that you are always. Love from all of us @manishmalhotraworld.”