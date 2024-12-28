Manish Malhotra offers a glimpse of his star-studded house party

Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted walking hand in hand at the party. In a video that surfaced online, Vijay was seen waiting for Tamannaah as she stepped out of her car. After greeting her, the couple walked together up the stairs to Manish Malhotra’s residence. They shared a warm moment, posing for the paparazzi before entering the house.

The party was a glamorous and star-studded affair, attended by celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Aditya Seal, among others.