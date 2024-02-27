Pankaj Udhas' body arrives at his residence; last rites to take place in Worli

The body of ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas has arrived at his residence at Worli in Mumbai on Tuesday and the last rites will be held in the afternoon.
The singer passed away at the age of 72 in Mumbai on Monday, after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for some time.
A video shows a portrait of Pankaj kept in the garden area of his house, with family members, closed ones arriving to pay their last respect to the Padma Shri awardee.
Singer Shankar Mahadevan was also spotted arriving at the residence. The snippet also shows Pankaj's eldest brother Manhar Udhas arriving at the residence. Manhar is a Hindi and Gujarati language singer.
Earlier, her daughter Nayaab Udhas shared the details of his funeral, which will take place in the afternoon around 3 to 5 pm in Worli. The note on Instagram reads, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on February 26, 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. Venue: Hindu crematorium, Worli (Mumbai) Landmark: Opp. Four Seasons Dr E Moses Rd. Worli...The Udhas Family."