Pankaj Udhas' body arrives at his residence; last rites to take place in Worli

The body of ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas has arrived at his residence at Worli in Mumbai on Tuesday and the last rites will be held in the afternoon.

The singer passed away at the age of 72 in Mumbai on Monday, after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for some time.

A video shows a portrait of Pankaj kept in the garden area of his house, with family members, closed ones arriving to pay their last respect to the Padma Shri awardee.