Anupam Kher learned swimming, injured shoulder during 'Vijay 69' shoot

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's journey on his upcoming film Vijay 69 was filled with thrill and pain. The actor, who plays a 69-year-old triathlon athlete in the upcoming film, shared that he learned swimming last year for the film.

He also shared that with just 3 days of shooting remaining on the film, he suffered an injury to his shoulder.

The actor spoke to the media at the Next on Netflix event on Thursday in Mumbai.