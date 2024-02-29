Mrunal Thakur to commence shooting for 'Family Star' in Chennai

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda have teamed up for the next Family Star. She is to join Vijay for the final schedule of the shooting in Chennai. The much–anticipated family drama is directed by Parasuram and features the duo for the first time. It has already garnered much anticipation and significant buzz since its announcement. The viewers are eager to see the pairing on screen as the movie is set to be released on April 5.

Over the last few years, the actress has had an envious body of work including Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. The successes of a variety of roles has not only portrayed her versatility but also strengthened her hold as a sought-after talent in the industry. She has delivered successful performances in the romance genre and Family Star is an addition to her works. She is set to essay the lead role in the film.