‘To be mistaken for Cate Blanchett is a huge compliment,’ says Kate Winslet

Talking about if she ever goes along with the mix-up and pretends to fans she is Blanchett, Kate said: “No, we do, yeah. I say, ‘Oh, thank you so much.’ And they say, ‘Loved you in Elizabeth,’ and I say, ‘Thank you. That’s so kind.’ And (Cate) gets the same thing, where people will say to her, ‘Loved you in Sense and Sensibility, or, ‘Loved you in Titanic. So, yeah, it happens.”

She also shared about how the mix ups are flattering to her. “To be mistaken for Cate Blanchett is a huge compliment. So, no, I’ll take it — I’ll take it.”