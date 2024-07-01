Anant Ambani visits temple in style ahead of his wedding, sports a Richard Mille watch worth INR 6.91 crore

Celebs

The extravagant watch certainly complemented Anant’s traditional attire
The upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s wealthiest family, continues to generate excitement. Yesterday, Anant paid a visit to the Krishna Kali temple in Neral, Maharashtra, to seek blessings ahead of his nuptials with Radhika Merchant.

The visit, however, wasn’t just about religious observances. Anant’s choice of wristwear sent social media into a frenzy. As is well known, Anant is a connoisseur of luxury timepieces, boasting a collection that includes coveted pieces from Patek Philippe and Richard Mille. For his temple visit, he opted for another prized possession from his Richard Mille collection.

According to a popular Instagram page dedicated to luxury watches, Anant sported a limited edition red carbon Richard Mille RM 12-01 Tourbillon. This exquisite piece, one of only 18 ever produced, boasts a staggering price tag of INR 6.91 crore (approximately USD 828,000).

The extravagant watch certainly complemented Anant’s traditional attire. This follows a similar visit by his sister, Isha Ambani, who also sought blessings for the wedding at the same temple. Isha, accompanied by her husband Anand Piramal, opted for a simple yet elegant look for the occasion, wearing a pink embroidered anarkali suit paired with minimal makeup, sandals, and a messy ponytail.

With these pre-wedding ceremonies underway, the anticipation for the Ambani-Merchant wedding continues to grow. While details remain private, one thing is certain - the celebration promises to be a grand affair, much like Anant’s statement watch.

