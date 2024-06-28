Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious wedding invite goes viral; check it out here

The wedding bells are about to chime for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance Radhika Merchant. While the big day is still set for July 12, pre-wedding festivities have already captivated fans with their grandeur. From a lavish bash in Jamnagar to a luxurious cruise in Italy, the lead-up to the wedding has been nothing short of spectacular.
Now, thanks to a viral video shared by paparazzi, fans have gotten a glimpse of the couple’s wedding invite, and it’s safe to say it's an embodiment of luxury. The unboxing video starts with a golden box, nestled within an orange one. Adorned on the orange box is Lord Vishnu, with Goddess Lakshmi residing within his heart. As the video describes, opening the box triggers the Vishnu Mantra, adding a touch of spiritual significance.
The invitation itself unfolds like a golden book, complete with detachable frames showcasing deities. This piece of art is accompanied by a ‘travelling mandir’ – a portable shrine – and a pouch containing a pashmina shawl, a luxurious gift for the guests.
The invite, like all things Ambani, is an exquisite tribute to Indian art and culture. But amidst the opulence, one detail has sparked a hilarious debate among social media users – the lack of sweets!
Comments flooded the video, with fans jokingly questioning the absence of a traditional “mithai ka dibba (box of sweets).” One user humorously remarked, “Mithai ka dibba kaha hai? (Where's the sweets box?),” while another quipped, “Itne bade card mein ek sweet tak nahi hai (Such a grand card and not even a single sweet ).”
The light-hearted banter continued, with some users pointing out the extravagant budget implied by the invite. One comment jokingly stated, “Itne budget mein to hamara pura shaadi ho jaega (We could have had our entire wedding with this budget!),” while another quipped, “Mujhe to laga tha dry fruits se bhara hoga (I thought it would be filled with dry fruits!).”
Anant and Radhika’s wedding invite has become a viral sensation, sparking curiosity and light-hearted amusement. While the lack of sweets might be a playful point of contention, the invite undoubtedly sets the stage for what promises to be a truly extravagant wedding ceremony.