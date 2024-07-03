Oscar-winning 'Chinatown' screenwriter Robert Towne passes away aged 89

Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne has passed away at the age of 89. Towne died at his home in Los Angeles. The news of his death was confirmed by publicist Carrie McClure in a statement.

During a long career that began in the 1960s, when he worked as an actor and writer for B-movie director Roger Corman, Towne became one of the most sought-after script doctors in movie history, frequently called upon to solve structural problems and create great moments for other people’s films, as per media reports.

Towne came to prominence in the 1970s with three critical and commercial hits released within a 14-month period: The Last Detail, Chinatown and Shampoo. All three screenplays were Oscar-nominated, with Chinatown winning in its year.