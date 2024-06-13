Taylor Swift steps out for dinner with Cara Delevingne, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and others in London

Taking a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, Taylor Swift transformed the London neighbourhood of Notting Hill into her personal runway on Tuesday night. The 34-year-old superstar dined at the upscale Casa Cruz restaurant, surrounded by a dazzling constellation of celebrities.
Joining the singer for this A-list gathering were Kate Moss, designer Stella McCartney, thespians Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, model Cara Delevingne, and actress-writer Lena Dunham. This wasn’t just a casual get-together, however – Taylor’s inner circle was also present, including her close friends, the Haim sisters (Danielle and Este), and Chrissie Hynde.
Taylor herself radiated elegance in a black corset top and matching pants, complemented by an oversized grey blazer. Burgundy pumps added a touch of vibrancy, while the finishing touches came courtesy of her signature red lipstick and a statement piece – the black watch choker she debuted at the February Grammys.
Eagle-eyed fans erupted online upon seeing photos from the London outing. The singer’s decision to revisit the TTPD watch choker sent social media into overdrive. “She is making a statement with that clock,” one fan declared on X, hinting at a deeper meaning behind the accessory. Another chimed in, “A clock? Midnight Rain music video is coming omg,” fuelling speculation about a potential new music release.
Theories ran rampant, with fans deciphering potential easter eggs hidden within Taylor’s outfit. “She's planning something, does she ever sleep?” pondered one fan, while another enthusiastically stated, “Last time we saw that necklace was TTPD announcement oh s**t.”
One thing is certain: Taylor’s London adventure has sparked an inferno of fan theories and anticipation. Whether she’s dropping hints about new music or simply enjoying downtime with friends, the excitement surrounding the pop icon remains electrifying.