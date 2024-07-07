Justin Bieber shares candid moments from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony

Justin’s trip to India was more than just a performance; it was a cultural immersion. He arrived in Mumbai on Friday and delivered a power-packed performance at the Jio Convention Centre that same evening. His setlist boasted his chart-topping hits like Baby, Peaches, Love Yourself and Sorry sending the crowd into a frenzy. Notably, Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor were also present to witness the electrifying performance.