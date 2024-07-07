Justin Bieber shares candid moments from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony

Global pop sensation Justin Bieber recently offered fans a glimpse into the star-studded sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Justin shared a heartwarming collection of pictures capturing his experience at the lavish pre-wedding event.
The photos showcase Justin’s warm camaraderie with the Ambani family. In one picture, he beams alongside the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant and Radhika. Clad in a casual black and white ensemble, Justin joins the couple in a joyous pose. Another picture depicts Justin sharing a friendly conversation with Akash Ambani, while Anant and Radhika look on with smiles.
The following photos exude a sense of inclusivity, featuring Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, and other guests joining in on the picture-perfect moments. A particularly candid shot reveals Justin and Anant engaged in a seemingly deep conversation, hinting at a budding friendship. These charming photos needed no captions, as Justin simply let the pictures speak for themselves, adding smiling faces and heart emojis.
Justin’s trip to India was more than just a performance; it was a cultural immersion. He arrived in Mumbai on Friday and delivered a power-packed performance at the Jio Convention Centre that same evening. His setlist boasted his chart-topping hits like Baby, Peaches, Love Yourself and Sorry sending the crowd into a frenzy. Notably, Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor were also present to witness the electrifying performance.
Viral clips captured Justin dancing with social media influencer Orry, further showcasing his easy-going nature. In another heartwarming moment, Alaviaa Jaaferi, daughter of Jaaved Jaaferi, shared a hug with the pop icon.
According to reports, Justin reportedly received a staggering USD 10 million for his exclusive performance at the sangeet. This marked Justin’s second visit to India, the first being his 2017 maiden concert. His return in 2022 for the India leg of his Justice World Tour was unfortunately cancelled due to health reasons.