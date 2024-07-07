Producer of ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ Jon Landau passes away aged 63; James Cameron pays tribute

The gamble paid off spectacularly. Titanic shattered box office records, becoming the first film to cross the USD 1 billion mark globally. It later went on to win a staggering 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

“I can’t act and I can’t compose and I can’t do visual effects,” Landau humbly quipped while accepting the Best Picture award alongside Cameron. “So I guess that's why I’m producing.”

This fruitful partnership continued with Landau becoming a leading executive at Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment. In 2009, the duo redefined cinematic spectacle once again with Avatar. This groundbreaking sci-fi epic, featuring revolutionary 3D technology, surpassed the box office success of Titanic and remains the highest-grossing film ever made. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, currently holds the number three spot on the list.

Zoe Saldana, one of the stars of the Avatar franchise, paid tribute to Landau on Instagram, describing him as a pillar of the project. “Your wisdom and support shaped so many of us in ways we will always be grateful for,” she wrote, adding, “Your legacy will continue to inspire us and guide us in our journey.”

Landau played a pivotal role in navigating the Avatar franchise, which faced delays for The Way of Water. He consistently defended the progress and Cameron’s ambitious vision to film multiple sequels simultaneously.

"A lot has changed but a lot hasn't," Landau told The Associated Press in 2022. "Why do people turn to entertainment today? Just like they did when the first ‘Avatar’ was released, they do it to escape, to escape the world in which we live."