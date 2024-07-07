Salman Khan celebrates MS Dhoni’s 43rd birthday with a heartfelt message and cake-cutting ceremony

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan proved his camaraderie goes beyond the silver screen as he joined his friend, cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, for a special birthday celebration. Dhoni turned 43 on July 7, and Salman made sure to mark the occasion in style.
A heartwarming video featuring Salman standing alongside the birthday boy and his wife Sakshi was shared on X. The clip captures Dhoni cutting the cake, followed by a playful gesture as he feeds a slice to Salman.
Following these intimate celebrations, Salman took to Instagram to shower birthday wishes on Dhoni. Sharing a picture from the party, he penned a simple yet affectionate message, “Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab (Captain Sir)! @mahi7781.”
This wasn’t the only high-profile event for the duo this week. Both Salman and Dhoni, along with a host of other Bollywood and sporting personalities, were seen attending the grand sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Salman made a dapper entrance in a sleek black outfit, while Dhoni arrived with his wife Sakshi.
On the professional front, Salman was last seen in the 2023 film Tiger 3. Currently, the actor is busy filming AR Murugadoss’s upcoming action thriller Sikandar, slated for release around Eid 2025. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.
Salman’s birthday celebration for Dhoni showcases the strong bond between the two stars. Fans were left delighted by the social media post, with many praising their enduring friendship. As Salman gears up for his next big release, his off-screen moments continue to win hearts and solidify his status as a true Bollywood icon.