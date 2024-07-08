Happy Birthday Jasleen Royal: Revisiting her three must-hear hits

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

A nostalgic track from Baar Baar Dekho, this song takes us on a reflective journey through the bittersweet moments of life. Her voice adds a layer of depth and melancholy, making it a hauntingly beautiful piece that lingers long after it ends.

Let’s revisit these beautiful tracks and appreciate the magic she brings to the world of music. Happy Birthday, Jasleen Royal!