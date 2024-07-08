Neetu Kapoor celebrates birthday in serene swiss getaway with daughter Riddhima

Neetu's birthday celebrations in Switzerland were further enriched by heartfelt wishes pouring in from Bollywood celebrities. Niece Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to express her admiration, sharing a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday to the most fit and inspiring Neetu Aunty! @neetu54”. Joining in were Sonali Bendre, Nitasha Nanda and Raj Bansal, along with numerous other stars, who extended their warm regards to the veteran actress on her special day. This shows how well respected and loved Neetu Kapoor is in the film industry. Amidst these messages of love and admiration, Neetu and her family continued to enjoy their Swiss getaway.