Neetu Kapoor celebrates birthday in serene swiss getaway with daughter Riddhima

Neetu Kapoor, the timeless Bollywood icon, celebrated her birthday in style amidst the picturesque landscapes of Switzerland. Accompanied by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and granddaughter Samara Sahni, the veteran actress embraced her special day with loved ones by her side.
The mother-daughter duo was spotted exploring the scenic locales, capturing moments against the backdrop of beautiful lakes and cozy restaurants. Their trip offered them both a rejuvenating escape and precious time together. Throughout their Swiss escapade, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, renowned entrepreneur and fashion maven, delighted fans with glimpses into their travels via Instagram stories. Sharing heartwarming photographs, she not only captured the breathtaking scenery but also shared touching throwback images with her beloved mother, reflecting on their bond.
Neetu's birthday celebrations in Switzerland were further enriched by heartfelt wishes pouring in from Bollywood celebrities. Niece Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to express her admiration, sharing a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday to the most fit and inspiring Neetu Aunty! @neetu54”. Joining in were Sonali Bendre, Nitasha Nanda and Raj Bansal, along with numerous other stars, who extended their warm regards to the veteran actress on her special day. This shows how well respected and loved Neetu Kapoor is in the film industry. Amidst these messages of love and admiration, Neetu and her family continued to enjoy their Swiss getaway.
As Neetu Kapoor continues to charm us with her grace, here's to many more birthdays filled with love, laughter, and scenic escapades for this Bollywood icon.