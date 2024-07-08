Celebs

Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional wedding moment when her mother broke down

The actress posted several heartwarming photos on Instagram, capturing moments with her parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha recently shared an emotional moment from her wedding day, revealing that her mother, Poonam Sinha, started crying upon realising that Sonakshi would be moving out of their family home, Ramayan, after marrying Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi posted several heartwarming photos on Instagram, capturing moments with her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam.

"At the wedding, Maa started crying when it hit her that I would be moving out of the house. I told her, 'Maa, don't worry... Juhu to Bandra is only 25 minutes away,'" Sonakshi wrote in the caption, adding that she was missing her parents.

"Missing them a little extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing. Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home... See you soon... zoom zoom zoom,” she added.

Sonakshi Sinha wows in a stunning red silk sari at her wedding reception

Sonakshi, who was last seen in the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, married her longtime partner Zaheer on June 23. They celebrated with a glamorous party at Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant, Bastian, along with their friends and close family.

On July 2, her father, Shatrughan Sinha, described Sonakshi and Zaheer as a "made for each other" couple and thanked his followers for their support in a heartfelt note on social media.

In frame: Sonakshi with her family
Shatrughan Sinha shares inside pics from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s marriage ceremony, calls it, the ‘wedding of the century’

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in Kakuda, a horror comedy set in a village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The film revolves around a bizarre ritual that requires each house to open a dummy door every Tuesday at 7.15 p.m. Failure to comply, results in punishment from Kakuda, who targets the man of the house.

