Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional wedding moment when her mother broke down

Sonakshi Sinha recently shared an emotional moment from her wedding day, revealing that her mother, Poonam Sinha, started crying upon realising that Sonakshi would be moving out of their family home, Ramayan, after marrying Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi posted several heartwarming photos on Instagram, capturing moments with her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam.

"At the wedding, Maa started crying when it hit her that I would be moving out of the house. I told her, 'Maa, don't worry... Juhu to Bandra is only 25 minutes away,'" Sonakshi wrote in the caption, adding that she was missing her parents.

"Missing them a little extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing. Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home... See you soon... zoom zoom zoom,” she added.