Shatrughan Sinha shares inside pics from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s marriage ceremony, calls it, the ‘wedding of the century’

Mumbai was abuzz with excitement and joy as Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in what has been affectionately dubbed ‘the wedding of the century’ by none other than her proud father, Shatrughan Sinha. The actor-turned-politician expressed his overflowing happiness on social media, sharing glimpses of the grand celebration and thanking well-wishers for their warm congratulatory messages.
Taking to X, Shatrughan shared a heartfelt post alongside captivating photos and videos from the ceremony. “With an attitude of gratitude, we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day. It seems to be the ‘wedding of the century’ with your warmth, love, and congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives,” he wrote, encapsulating the emotions of the momentous occasion.
The wedding blended traditional and contemporary elements and was held on June 23 at the Sinha residence. One video Shatrughan posted shows Sonakshi and Zaheer sitting serenely with folded hands as a priest chants mantras, embodying the serene and sacred atmosphere of their home-turned-wedding-venue. Despite the civil nature of the ceremony, traditions were beautifully honoured, with Sonakshi brought in like a classic bride, wrapped in a gold and red saree that radiated elegance and grace.
Later in the evening, the celebration continued at Bastian, a chic and popular Mumbai restaurant. The newlyweds dazzled in their attire—Sonakshi glowing in her traditional sari and Zaheer handsome in a white kurta with a striking red underlay. The couple’s ivory wedding outfits earlier in the day added a touch of timeless beauty to their union.
Sonakshi, filled with joy, shared her reflections on Instagram. “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from everyone—friends, families, and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished, and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us,” she wrote.