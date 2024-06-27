Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make first public appearance after their wedding

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal continue to be the centre of attention after their surprise wedding on June 23. Following an intimate ceremony and a star-studded reception, the couple recently embarked on their first public outing as husband and wife – a dinner date with close friends and family.
Sonakshi looked radiant in a crimson silk dress, paired with heels and a shimmering white clutch, while Zaheer opted for a smart white shirt with a black leaf pattern. The lovebirds happily posed for pictures outside the Mumbai restaurant, flashing bright smiles before entering and warmly embracing a relative. Notably, Zaheer paid his respects to an elder by touching their feet, showcasing his cultural courtesy.
Their low-key civil ceremony on Sunday saw them exchange vows surrounded by immediate family, including Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, and Zaheer’s parents. Shatrughan, overwhelmed with joy, later took to social media to express his gratitude for the congratulatory messages, even calling it the ‘wedding of the century.’ For the nuptials, both Sonakshi and Zaheer donned elegant ivory outfits, with Sonakshi later switching to a stunning gold and red sari, while Zaheer complemented her with a white kurta and a red underlay.
The celebrations continued with a grand reception that brought together some of Bollywood’s biggest names. Salman Khan, Sonakshi’s first co-star, alongside Rekha, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and many more, graced the event with their presence.
Sonakshi, still basking in the post-wedding glow, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. “Whattttt a day!!!!” she wrote alongside pictures with Zaheer. “The love, the laughter...the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped for... We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”
Their journey as husband and wife has just begun, and fans eagerly await a glimpse into their happily ever after.