Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make first public appearance after their wedding

Their low-key civil ceremony on Sunday saw them exchange vows surrounded by immediate family, including Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, and Zaheer’s parents. Shatrughan, overwhelmed with joy, later took to social media to express his gratitude for the congratulatory messages, even calling it the ‘wedding of the century.’ For the nuptials, both Sonakshi and Zaheer donned elegant ivory outfits, with Sonakshi later switching to a stunning gold and red sari, while Zaheer complemented her with a white kurta and a red underlay.