John Cena poses with SRK at Anant-Radhika wedding; thanks the Ambanis for their hospitality

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding wasn't just a ceremony; it was a star-studded phenomenon. John Cena, the Hollywood action hero and WWE legend, recently took a moment to express his gratitude to the Ambani family for their hospitality and singled out Shah Rukh Khan for a special mention.

In a heartfelt X post with a picture of the two actors in their stylish sherwanis, Cena wrote, “A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life.”