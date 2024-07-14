John Cena poses with SRK at Anant-Radhika wedding; thanks the Ambanis for their hospitality

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding wasn't just a ceremony; it was a star-studded phenomenon. John Cena, the Hollywood action hero and WWE legend, recently took a moment to express his gratitude to the Ambani family for their hospitality and singled out Shah Rukh Khan for a special mention.
In a heartfelt X post with a picture of the two actors in their stylish sherwanis, Cena wrote, “A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life.”
Fans revelled in the camaraderie, with comments like “Biggest superstar & Biggest From WWE” and “He met lots of people in wedding but he posted only about SRK ..this is why SRK is king.”
Cena stole hearts at the ceremony with his arrival in a dapper blue sherwani leaving fans particularly impressed with his signature dance moves that brought a touch of Hollywood flair to the festivities.
Bollywood's shining star:
But Cena wasn’t the only international celebrity to grace the occasion. Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian were spotted adding their unique touch to the event. Music lovers grooved to the tunes of Nigerian rapper Rema, while dignitaries like former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair mingled with business titans like Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee, and GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley. The wedding’s grandeur will extend beyond the ceremony, with Kim reportedly featuring the Shubh Vivaah on her show, The Kardashians.