Bhumi Pednekar: Celebrating Bollywood's leading lady with unconventional roles

As we celebrate the 35th birthday of the incredibly talented actress Bhumi Pednekar it’s the perfect time to take a look at her performances that range from an overweight bride, to a sanitation crusader to an elderly sharpshooter. Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with her choice of roles and unwavering commitment to her craft. In an industry often defined by glamour and conventional beauty standards, Bhumi stands out for her fearless portrayal of characters that challenge societal norms and inspire change. Here’s a closer look at three of her most unconventional and acclaimed roles.