Bhumi Pednekar: Celebrating Bollywood's leading lady with unconventional roles

As we celebrate the 35th birthday of the incredibly talented actress Bhumi Pednekar it’s the perfect time to take a look at her performances that range from an overweight bride, to a sanitation crusader to an elderly sharpshooter. Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry with her choice of roles and unwavering commitment to her craft. In an industry often defined by glamour and conventional beauty standards, Bhumi stands out for her fearless portrayal of characters that challenge societal norms and inspire change. Here’s a closer look at three of her most unconventional and acclaimed roles.
Bhumi Pednekar made a remarkable debut as Sandhya Verma, an overweight bride married to a reluctant husband in this coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama. The film's narrative centres around the journey of self-acceptance, love, and the breaking of societal beauty standards. To portray Sandhya authentically, she underwent a significant physical transformation, gaining over 12 kilograms for the role. Playing a character who is constantly judged and ridiculed for her appearance required Bhumi to tap into the emotional depth and resilience of Sandhya, making the performance both physically and emotionally demanding. Her portrayal of Sandhya was met with critical acclaim. Her performance was praised for its honesty and vulnerability.
In this socially relevant drama, Pednekar played Jaya Joshi, a newlywed woman who leaves her husband’s home because it lacks proper sanitation facilities. The film sheds light on the issue of open defecation in rural India and the importance of sanitation and hygiene. Portraying Jaya required the actress to immerse herself in the role of a strong-willed, progressive woman who challenges deep-rooted social norms. Bhumi also had to balance the serious subject matter with the film’s lighter, comedic moments, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Her performance was widely appreciated, with critics highlighting her ability to bring depth and sincerity to the character. The film was both a commercial success and a critical one.
Bhumi took on the role of Chandro Tomar, one of the world’s oldest sharpshooters, in this biographical drama. The film chronicles the journey of Chandro and her sister-in-law Prakashi, who defy age and societal expectations to become champion shooters in their 60s. Playing a character much older than herself required Pednekar to undergo extensive physical transformation, including prosthetics and makeup to convincingly portray an elderly woman. She also trained in shooting to accurately depict the sharpshooter’s skills. The emotional depth of the character, who overcomes numerous obstacles and gender biases, demanded a nuanced and layered performance. Critics praised her for bringing authenticity and emotional depth to the role.