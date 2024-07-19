Renee Sen praises 'Bad Newz' internship as a life-changing experience

Renee Sen, the daughter of acclaimed actress Sushmita Sen, recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude and excitement after completing her internship as an assistant director on the sets of the upcoming film, Bad Newz. In a heartfelt post, Renee shared her profound appreciation for the experience, likening it to attending film school—or perhaps even better.
"Working on 'BAD NEWZ' has been nothing short of gratifying… it was as good as going to film school… or maybe better… our wonderful crew has taught me so much and I’ve made friends for life," Renee wrote.
She extended her thanks to the film’s director, Anand Tiwari, "I’m so grateful to our director Anand Tiwari! Thank you for this opportunity and I look forward to you directing me someday," she added, emphasizing her enthusiasm for her future in the industry.
Renee also acknowledged the support and mentorship she received from the production team, including Dimple Mathias and Amritpal Bindra. "Thank you so so much for teaching me and for all the memories… you’re an important part of my journey," she expressed warmly.
In a special mention, Renee thanked Reshma Shetty for making the opportunity possible, concluding her post with a celebratory note for the team. "We did it team!!! Cheers to the best 'BAD NEWZ'," she wrote.
Sen’s experience on the Bad Newz set marks a significant milestone in her journey, showcasing her dedication and passion for filmmaking. Her heartfelt words have resonated with many, garnering support and admiration from her followers.