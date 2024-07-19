Renee Sen praises 'Bad Newz' internship as a life-changing experience

Renee Sen, the daughter of acclaimed actress Sushmita Sen, recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude and excitement after completing her internship as an assistant director on the sets of the upcoming film, Bad Newz. In a heartfelt post, Renee shared her profound appreciation for the experience, likening it to attending film school—or perhaps even better.

"Working on 'BAD NEWZ' has been nothing short of gratifying… it was as good as going to film school… or maybe better… our wonderful crew has taught me so much and I’ve made friends for life," Renee wrote.