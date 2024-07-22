All you need to know about Lalita Dsilva: the erstwhile paediatric nurse of Anant Ambani who is now going viral

Lalita Dsilva, a paediatric nurse, has had a remarkable journey caring for the children of some of India's most prominent families. She began her career with the Ambani family, taking care of Anant Ambani and his siblings, Akash and Isha. Recently, a picture of her at the wedding of Anant and Radhika have gone viral.

Lalita worked with the Ambanis for 11 years and remains in touch with them. Anant Ambani ensured that Lalita was present at his wedding to Radhika Merchant, acknowledging her significant role in his upbringing. Lalita expressed her gratitude and shared her joy on social media, reminiscing about her time with the Ambani family. After her tenure with the Ambanis, Lalita became the nanny for Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur and Jeh. She is currently working with Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Despite her busy schedule, she managed to attend Anant's wedding, thanks to the support of Ram Charan and Upasana. Lalita's heartfelt message on Instagram highlighted her deep appreciation for the Ambani family's unwavering love and respect. She cherishes the fond memories and warm moments shared with them, and their kindness continues to inspire her.

Her journey is a testament to her dedication and the strong bonds she has formed with the families she has worked with. Her story is not just about her professional achievements but also about the personal connections and the impact she has had on the lives of the children she cared for. Her ability to maintain these relationships over the years speaks volumes about her character and the respect she has earned.