Jessica Alba hails numerical gender equality for the first time ever in Olympics

Actress Jessica Alba, who is known for her roles in Entourage, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Never Been Kissed, is celebrating the equal participation of male and female athletes at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

The actress took to Instagram

The post read, “Paris will be the first Olympics in history to achieve numerical gender parity with the same number of male and female athletes participating.”

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics took place on July 26 in Paris. The ceremony featured an artistic programme showcasing French culture, a parade of athletes and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open, marking the formal beginning of competitions for the next 16 days.