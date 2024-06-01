Arjun Kapoor shares a cryptic message on social media amidst breakup rumours with Malaika Arora

Is Bollywood’s power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor headed for a split? This question hangs heavy in the air after Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories, seemingly hinting at a change in his relationship status.
“We have two choices in life,” he wrote. “We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities.” This message comes just a day after Malaika’s manager denied rumours of a breakup to a media organisation, stating, “No no, all rumours.”
However, a recent report painted a different picture. Citing an inside source, a media organisation claimed, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”
On the work front, Arjun will be seen playing the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated action film, Singham Again. The movie also boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Singham Again marks the third instalment in the popular Singham franchise, following the success of the 2011 original and its 2014 sequel, Singham Returns. The film is slated for a theatrical release in August 2024.