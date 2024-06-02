Janhvi Kapoor shares that her mother Sridevi didn’t want her to become an actor

Kapil known for his wit, couldn’t resist a playful dig at Janhvi's rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya. He asked her a question that sent a blush across Janhvi’s cheeks, “Would you prefer a partner from the industry, or are you happy being at the ‘Shikhar’ (peak) you are on right now in your life?” Janhvi, maintaining her composure, cleverly responded with, “Jiss bhi Shikhar par main hoon, wahan bohot khush hoon (I am very happy to be at the Shikhar I am currently on).”

Janhvi’s heartfelt confession and witty response to Kapil’s playful banter made for a delightful episode, offering fans a glimpse into her personal life and childhood dreams.