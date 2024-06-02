Janhvi Kapoor shares that her mother Sridevi didn’t want her to become an actor

Janhvi Kapoor, promoting her new film Mr and Mrs Mahi with co-star Rajkummar Rao, made some heartwarming and playful revelations on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Host Kapil Sharma led the conversation down a path of surprising confessions, revealing a little-known fact about Janhvi’s childhood aspirations.
Janhvi shared that her late mother, the late actress Sridevi, envisioned a different career path for her daughter. “For many years, my mom tried to keep me from acting,” Janhvi shared. She went on to describe a sweet memory, “Whenever I played dress-up in front of the mirror, or put on makeup, she would tell me – ‘Do you know what my dream is? That you become a doctor one day.’”
Despite her mother's hopes, Janhvi shared that she harboured a lifelong dream of pursuing acting. She playfully revealed her childhood solution to fulfilling both their dreams, “I would tell her that to fulfil her dream, I would essay the character of a doctor in at least one of my films.” Sadly, Sridevi passed away in 2018, never getting to witness Janhvi's flourishing acting career.
Kapil known for his wit, couldn’t resist a playful dig at Janhvi's rumoured beau, Shikhar Pahariya. He asked her a question that sent a blush across Janhvi’s cheeks, “Would you prefer a partner from the industry, or are you happy being at the ‘Shikhar’ (peak) you are on right now in your life?” Janhvi, maintaining her composure, cleverly responded with, “Jiss bhi Shikhar par main hoon, wahan bohot khush hoon (I am very happy to be at the Shikhar I am currently on).”
Janhvi’s heartfelt confession and witty response to Kapil’s playful banter made for a delightful episode, offering fans a glimpse into her personal life and childhood dreams.