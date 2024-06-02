Tuscan bliss: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share swoon-worthy vacation pics

Love is definitely in the Tuscan air for actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth! The recently engaged couple is currently basking in the beauty of Italy, and their social media posts are giving fans a glimpse of their romantic getaway.
Taking to Instagram, both Aditi and Siddharth shared pictures that perfectly captured their joy. Their captions perfectly sum up the mood – Aditi wrote “Grateful and (love emoji) #underthetuscansun,” while Siddharth expressed, “Tuscany you Beauty. #UndertheTuscanSun. Everything I'd dreamt it would be.”
Most of the pictures showcased the couple grinning ear-to-ear, lost in each other’s company amidst the picturesque landscapes of Tuscany. Siddharth even donned the photographer’s hat, capturing a shot of Aditi soaking up the breathtaking scenery while seated on the grass.
According to sources, their love story blossomed on the sets of the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram, though the movie itself received a mixed response from critics. While keeping their romance relatively private, their frequent outings and a playful Instagram Reel dancing to Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemyin 2023 fuelled rumours of their connection.
Finally making their red-carpet debut last year at the screening of Vikramaditya Motwane’s series Jubilee, Aditi and Siddharth set the record straight about their relationship status earlier this year. Addressing rumours of engagement, Siddharth clarified at an event, “Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There's a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn't invite think it's a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private.”
While Aditi recently garnered praise for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Siddharth is gearing up for the release of Indian 2, starring alongside the legendary Kamal Haasan.