Tuscan bliss: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share swoon-worthy vacation pics

Finally making their red-carpet debut last year at the screening of Vikramaditya Motwane’s series Jubilee, Aditi and Siddharth set the record straight about their relationship status earlier this year. Addressing rumours of engagement, Siddharth clarified at an event, “Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There's a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn't invite think it's a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private.”