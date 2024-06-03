Raveena Tandon's car didn't hit anyone, clarifies Zonal DCP

A new development has emerged in actress Raveena Tandon’s alleged road assault case. A senior police officer has clarified that the actress’ car did not touch the women involved and a verbal altercation ensued when Raveena got out of the car to confront them.

Raj Tilak Roshan, DCP of Zone 9, said, "Raveena was coming home. Her car was taking a reverse. The lady who walked past got mad at her driver and asked him to drive carefully. The car did not touch the lady, but a verbal spat ensued."

He further mentioned that Raveena got out of the car and engaged in an argument. "We don't have written complaints from either party, so there is no case. No injuries were suffered by anyone," he added.