On World Environment Day, Allu Arjun urges fans to make the planet a ‘better place together’

On the work front, Allu is gearing up for the global release of Pushpa 2: The Rule
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, has urged his fans and followers to do their bit for the planet. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared an image of planet Earth.

He wrote, “Let’s all make our home a better place together.” Allu is deeply committed to the cause of environmental conservation. He is known to ensure that film shoots don’t cause any damage to the environment.

The Telugu superstar is also the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department responsible for promoting and protecting the state’s biodiversity.

In frame: Allu Arjun
Meanwhile, on the work front, he is gearing up for the global release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is directed by Sukumar, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It will follow the story from where the first part of the franchise ended. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 15.

