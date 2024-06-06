‘Bollywood is in dire need of newer faces & talent’ says 'Guilty' actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada

Pirzada has always been a man of many talents. Before coming to Bollywood, he was a cricketer and an equestrian but had to quit due to injuries. “I was into theatre and modelling. I met Prasad Bidapa after 10 years. He was the first person to groom me for the fashion world,” says the actor, who was in the city for the launch of Idyll, a new restaurant. He quit modelling because of the short lifespan of the job, not worried about staying unemployed. “It’s still a risk you have to take. I was very clear that I would stop modelling and focus on my acting career. It’s a very different field. During my modelling days, I had a very different lifestyle which I realised I had to change to be a serious actor,” says Pirzada, who grew up primarily in Chandigarh and New Delhi.

Speaking of his creative process, Pirzada says, “When you are acting, you are basically emoting. Sometimes, it is cathartic to dig into your past experiences to find those emotions to tell stories. Out of all the characters I have played, I feel the best is yet to come,” says Pirzada, who also appeared in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva as Sher and will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Bedhadak with Shanaya Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani.