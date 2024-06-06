‘Laapataa Ladies’ actors Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta recreate ‘Gajajamini’ walk from ‘Heeramandi’; Aditi Rao Hydari reacts

Netflix India brought an unexpected delight to fans with a new video featuring a hilarious crossover between their recent releases, Heeramandi and Laapataa Ladies. The clip, shared on their Instagram page, showcases actors Sparsh Srivastava and Pratibha Ranta from Laapataa Ladies putting their own spin on the now-viral ‘gajagamini walk’ from Heeramandi.
The video opened with Sparsh and Pratibha strolling down the Netflix office hallway, each holding a bright sunflower. They then proceed to recreate the captivating walk made famous by Aditi Rao Hydari’s character Bibbojaan in the song Saiyaan Hatto Jao from the series.
The playful homage didn’t go unnoticed by Aditi herself. She took to the comments section, leaving her seal of approval with the message, “Bibbojaan certified! Nailed it guys (red heart and smiley face emoticons).”
Fans were equally entertained by the collaboration. One user commented, “The collab of shows we didn't know we needed! (laughing face emoticon).” Another playfully declared, “Sparsh did it better!” while a third simply wrote, “This made my day!”
In a recent interview, Aditi revealed the meticulous planning behind the iconic walk. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali conceptualised the entire shot down to the most minute details,” she shared. “He even specified when the dupatta should fall, the head turns, and the ghungroo sound effect – it was all his vision and creation.”
Aditi portrays the captivating courtesan Bibbojaan in Heeramandi, the elder daughter of Manisha Koirala's character Mallikajaan. The period drama has already been greenlit for a second season on Netflix.