Heeramandi – the Diamond Bazaar to return for Season 2

After having won the hearts of millions across globe, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar is all set for a comeback with a Season 2. The makers confirmed this news by dropping a reel on their social media.
Heeramandi, which started streaming from May 1, has taken the netizens by storm. From Aditi Rao Hydari’s gajagamini walk, to Manisha Koirala’s finest performance as Mallikajaan; from Sonakshi Sinha’s career changing performance as Fareedan to the innocent romance between the characters of Alamzeb and Tajdar; the series has been in talks and still is. Amidst the same, the makers drop in the news of the series being renewed for a second season.
A dazzling flash mob of 100 dancers gracefully unveiled the news at Mumbai’s Carter Road as they wore the yellow anarkali’s of Sakal Ban and danced on a medley of songs with ghunghroos on their legs, leaving the audience dancing, singing, humming, and of course photographying the gala affair. From the voice over lent to the performance as it was shared on social media, it is hinted that the season 2 of the series would take off from a post-independence era.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali expresses his gratitude and says, “I'm blessed by the love and appreciation for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It's been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide. I’m happy to announce that we’ll be back with season 2!"
Will the story progress with the same cast and characters? Will history repeat itself? When will it release? These and more questions will be answered by and by.