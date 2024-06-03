Heeramandi – the Diamond Bazaar to return for Season 2

After having won the hearts of millions across globe, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi- The Diamond Bazaar is all set for a comeback with a Season 2. The makers confirmed this news by dropping a reel on their social media.

Heeramandi, which started streaming from May 1, has taken the netizens by storm. From Aditi Rao Hydari’s gajagamini walk, to Manisha Koirala’s finest performance as Mallikajaan; from Sonakshi Sinha’s career changing performance as Fareedan to the innocent romance between the characters of Alamzeb and Tajdar; the series has been in talks and still is. Amidst the same, the makers drop in the news of the series being renewed for a second season.