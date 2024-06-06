Watching Sathyaraj on ‘Munjya’ sets was like an acting class for Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari made her acting debut with Kabir Khan's war drama series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020. A supernatural horror comedy, Munjya is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is the fourth film of the Maddock Supernatural Universe and also stars Mona Singh and Abhay Verma. The storyline revolves around the legend of Munjya, inspired by Indian folklore and mythology. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. It is all set to be released in theatres on June 7.