Zaigham Imam’s upcoming film, ‘The Narmada Story’ promises a realistic take on police life

Filmmaker Zaigham Imam, acclaimed for Nakkash and Alif, is all set for his upcoming real-life-inspired crime drama film, The Narmada Story. Shot in Madhya Pradesh, the movie stars real-life IPS officer Simala Prasad, along with Raghubir Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, Anjali Patil, Zarina Wahab, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others.
The story is based on real-life police incidents and focuses on the everyday problems that policemen face.
Giving insights about the film, Zaigham stated, "I've always been interested in policing, especially crime policing. It's a completely new genre for me, but my experience as a journalist allowed me to see the police department up close. This film departs from typical cop dramas, aiming for a raw, truthful portrayal of police life—the daily struggles, family dynamics, and the reality behind the badge. Our extensive research involved real-life incidents, and the film will showcase the lives of policemen in small-town colonies. We chose Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh for shooting because it perfectly captured the story's essence. This film is the culmination of in-depth research, location scouting, and a desire to tell a different kind of police story."
When asked how the idea of casting a real-life officer came up, he replied, "It was pure luck. We didn't plan it this way. Initially, we considered many names and even conducted screen tests. When IPS Simala Prasad's name came up, we had to think deeply because the script demanded a special kind of seriousness. Our character wasn't typical; it required authenticity. Casting a real police officer seemed perfect for making a different film. The team believed that a real officer could address many small details usually missing in typical Mumbai masala films. One of the biggest reasons for casting IPS Simala Prasad was her behavior—she is humble and eager to learn. There were no creative differences. We just cast her."
Talking about what makes it different from other police dramas, he mentioned, "Nowadays, it has become fashionable to say that my film is the most different. We are not different; we are more real. Our film connects directly with the lives of police, especially women police. From the script to the actors, we've chosen people known for serious and sensible cinema. With National Award winner Raghubir Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari, Anjali Patil, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Ishtiyak Khan, we have a cast renowned for realistic cinema. While masala police films might force you to clap, Narmada's story will make you think and understand policemen more deeply."