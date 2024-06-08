Founder of Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao, passes away aged 87; PM Narendra Modi, Allu Arjun pay tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the outpouring of grief, describing Rao as a ‘visionary who revolutionized Indian media.’ In a message posted on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.”