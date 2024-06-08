Founder of Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao, passes away aged 87; PM Narendra Modi, Allu Arjun pay tributes

The founder of Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao, passed away at a Hyderabad hospital on Saturday at the age of 87. Tributes poured in from celebrities, politicians, and admirers across the nation, highlighting Rao’s immense contributions to journalism and cinema.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the outpouring of grief, describing Rao as a ‘visionary who revolutionized Indian media.’ In a message posted on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world.”
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu praised Rao’s ability to set new trends in every field he touched, particularly highlighting his service to the Telugu language and culture. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed state honours for Rao’s funeral, reflecting the respect he commanded.
Telugu film personalities expressed their deep sorrow. Superstar Chiranjeevi, in an emotional message, compared Rao to a mountain that ‘never bowed down to anyone.’ Filmmaker SS Rajamouli called for the highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, to be conferred upon Rao, acknowledging his decades of dedication and the countless lives he impacted.
Actors like Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Venkatesh Daggubati shared their personal connections with Rao and his legacy. NTR remembered Rao’s role in launching his film career, while Allu spoke of the inspiration he felt while working at Ramoji Film City. Venkatesh lauded Rao’s ‘unforgettable legacy’ and the inspiration he provided to generations.
Rao, credited with revolutionising media in undivided Andhra Pradesh, was a recipient of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award. He is survived by his wife and son.