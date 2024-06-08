Jodie Turner-Smith says that motherhood helped her realise ‘how powerful’ she is

When asked about the impact of motherhood on her life, Turner-Smith quickly shared that it is one of her 'favourite things'. "Honestly, my favourite thing about myself is that I'm that girl's mother. I'm just so grateful that she chose me to be her mom: that I got to have that gift in life. It is my favourite thing. I mean, I just, it is an honour," she said.

"I feel like it is our birthright to mother - whether we bring our children or not, I think it's a woman's birthright. We hold space for those around us. It has shifted everything about me. It has only enriched me. It has shown me, Number 1, how powerful! am. Like, whoa! It's like, Supreme Being - wow. she added.