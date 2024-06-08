Celebs

Rakul Preet Singh plays a ‘headstrong, confident girl’ in Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 2’

Rakul calls Indian 2 one of the most special films of her career because of the character she plays and how she relates to her
In frame: Rakul Preet Singh
Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is set to share the screen with legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in the film Indian 2, has opened up about her role in the film. The actress shared that she portrays the character of a headstrong girl in the film. Rakul also said that she resonates completely with her character.

Sharing insights into her character in Indian 2, Rakul said, "It is surely one of the most special films of my career. Not just for the people that I am working with but also because of my character. I play a headstrong, confident girl, who knows exactly what she wants. Somewhere, I resonate completely with this character in my real life."

"It's too early to disclose more, but yes, it's been a delight to work with Shankar, pulling off this character by picking up from the nuances he shared with me." she added.

Indian 2, a sequel to the Kamal-starrer Indian, is a vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar. The movie sees the actor reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

Apart from Indian 2. Rakul has a busy schedule ahead. The actress is currently filming for De De Pyaar De 2 and will soon be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Ameeri in the pipeline, starring Neena Gupta and Chunky Panday.

Kamal Haasan
Rakul Preet Singh

