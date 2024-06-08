Rakul Preet Singh plays a ‘headstrong, confident girl’ in Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 2’

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is set to share the screen with legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan in the film Indian 2, has opened up about her role in the film. The actress shared that she portrays the character of a headstrong girl in the film. Rakul also said that she resonates completely with her character.

Sharing insights into her character in Indian 2, Rakul said, "It is surely one of the most special films of my career. Not just for the people that I am working with but also because of my character. I play a headstrong, confident girl, who knows exactly what she wants. Somewhere, I resonate completely with this character in my real life."

"It's too early to disclose more, but yes, it's been a delight to work with Shankar, pulling off this character by picking up from the nuances he shared with me." she added.