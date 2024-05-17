Rakul Preet Singh starts shooting for De De Pyaar De 2

The announcement of Rakul’s return to this franchise has sent waves of excitement and anticipation among movie buffs and of course her fans. The audience has still not forgotten her impeccable performance in the first installment of the movie.

De De Pyaar De has entertained the audience with its unique storyline and refreshing portrayal of modern relationships. Rakul had essayed Ayesha in the movie who was a strong-willed and independent woman caught in a love triangle. Her portrayal of Ayesha was very relatable with the audience and she received much love for the same.