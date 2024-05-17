Rakul Preet Singh starts shooting for De De Pyaar De 2

As De De Pyaar De celebrates its fifth anniversary, Rakul Preet Singh kickstarts the shoot for its sequel De De Pyaar De 2. The leading lady and fans of this romantic comedy are in for a treat as its second installment goes on floor and will be out for the audience to view soon. Rakul Preet Singh will be gracing the silver screen once again with her co-star Ajay Devgn.
The announcement of Rakul’s return to this franchise has sent waves of excitement and anticipation among movie buffs and of course her fans. The audience has still not forgotten her impeccable performance in the first installment of the movie.
De De Pyaar De has entertained the audience with its unique storyline and refreshing portrayal of modern relationships. Rakul had essayed Ayesha in the movie who was a strong-willed and independent woman caught in a love triangle. Her portrayal of Ayesha was very relatable with the audience and she received much love for the same.
Rakul has on her social media shared a short video from the first movie and penned a heartfelt note along with announcing the same to her fans. She writes, “Today marks 5 years of a journey that touched my heart in ways I never imagined. ‘De De Pyaar De’ will always hold a special place within me - a story of love, laughter, and the unexpected twists of fate. Grateful for every soul who embraced this film and its characters, including mine. Here’s to celebrating the magic of love and the power of storytelling. #5YearsofDeDePyaarDe… And can’t be happier to kickstart a double dose of masti with ddpd2”
Since Rakul’s on-screen chemistry with Ajay Devgn was an all-time high in De De Pyar De, expectations for the same to be recurring in the second movie is also quite high. With her infectious energy and high adrenaline content, fans are in much anticipation for the second part to release soon.