Divya Khossla’s next 'Savi' releases on May 31

Actor Divya Khossla will soon be seen in Abhinav Deo’s directorial Savi which is scheduled for a theatrical release at the end of this month. While the teaser of the movie was dropped two-days ago, the trailer is soon to come out on May 21.
Featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor apart from her, the gripping poster and teaser have ignited curiosity in the minds of the audience already. Amongst the seemingly normal narrative, the audience would be in for a treat unravelling mysteries hidden in the storyline.
Khossla gives a glimpse of her role stating, "My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi. The depth of her resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated me. And can't wait for you'll to see the trailer. It's a high-octane thriller and I’m so happy with the response we received on the teaser. I’m confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats."
Khossla shared the teaser sometime back on her social media which shows her in various avatars, compelling one to ask the simple question ‘Who is SAVI?’. She can be seen as a carefree girls, an adventurous girl and also one with a gun leading the audience to form several answers to the before mentioned question.
After the cryptic glimpses provided by the teaser and the recent release of a song ‘ Humdum’ featuring Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane, the anticipation to know more about the movie and eager wait of the trailer has heightened manifold.
The poster which has been dropped intimating the audience with the arrival of the trailer shows two very different avatars of Divya, in the middle of which stands Harshvardhan in a lock-up. Would it be a crime drama? A lock-up heist? A grippling adventure? Audiences would get to know more about these once the trailer is out and the movie itself releases by the end of this month.
Savi releases on May 31.