Divya Khossla’s next 'Savi' releases on May 31

Featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor apart from her, the gripping poster and teaser have ignited curiosity in the minds of the audience already. Amongst the seemingly normal narrative, the audience would be in for a treat unravelling mysteries hidden in the storyline.

Khossla gives a glimpse of her role stating, "My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi. The depth of her resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated me. And can't wait for you'll to see the trailer. It's a high-octane thriller and I’m so happy with the response we received on the teaser. I’m confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats."