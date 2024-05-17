Sanjay Suri-starrer ‘Avni Ki Kismat’ to be screened at Cannes

Debutant filmmaker Shonet Anthony Barretto’s real-life events-inspired film Avni Ki Kismat starring Sanjay Suri and Ashlesha Thakur in lead roles, is all set to be showcased at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Speaking about the premiere of the movie, Sanjay shared: “I am happy that our film Avni Ki Kismat directed by Shonet is being screened at the Marche Du Film Cannes 2024.”

“It’s important to have market screenings for independent films and explore markets beyond the traditional ones. Avni ki Kismat is a beautiful film with its heart in the right place, and I am sure whenever it’s released in India, it will connect with our audiences,” added Sanjay, who was last seen in the web series Avrodh: The Siege Within Season 2.