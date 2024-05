'The Tale of Rising Rani' gets screened at Cannes Marketplace

In the midst of Cannes Film Festival’s dazzle, the Cannes Marketplace showcased a distinctive Indian film this year. Tale of Rising Rani, weaves an engaging tale set against the backdrop of rural india.

Directed by Prakash Saini, The Tale of Rising Rani takes audiences on a journey into the heart of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where the Brij language resonates with the rhythm of daily life. Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Stuti Agrawal, Anju Gaur, Anant Saraswat, and Anil Yadav, the film presents a true story of the transformation of a young but exceptionally resilient girl called Rani.

"The film is a story of overcoming obstacles and challenging societal norms," explained director Prakash Saini. "Through the character of Rani, we explore themes of friendship, courage, and the pursuit of one's destiny. It's a narrative that I believe will resonate with audiences worldwide. My film is inspired by a true story that is why I feel compelled to tell this story."

The narrative chronicles Rani, whose dreams are curtailed by her conservative upbringing. Facing pressure from her father to wed post-school, she becomes intertwined with her friend Rinki’s plight, who is burdened by the village’s regressive customs. Resolute in her quest for autonomy, Rani sets out on a path of self-realisation and defiance, challenging the status quo. The film will release soon this year.