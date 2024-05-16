Rahi Chadda: Desi Representation on the Cannes Film Festival Carpet

Rahi’s presence at the iconic Cannes carpet fosters cultural exchange and meaningful connections among the attendees and the industry as a whole. He represents a new and changing face of global fashion, as he will be present at Cannes wearing outfits from some of the top luxury design houses. Rahi is also a mainstay on the Cannes red carpet, and he was seen sporting outfits by couturier Homolog Paris and Roberto Cavalli last year.

Based in London, Rahi has audiences across the USA, Europe, Asia, and the United Arab Emirates. He has also collaborated with the top luxury beauty brands including Dior Beauty, Estée Lauder, and Tom Ford, in addition to working with coveted luxury fashion houses, including Dior, Fendi, and Prada.