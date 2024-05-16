society

Rahi Chadda: Desi Representation on the Cannes Film Festival Carpet

He represents a new and changing face of global fashion
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is upon us, and British-Indian tastemaker and content creator Rahi Chadda is making his presence felt again at the global event.

The Cannes Film Festival is amongst the biggest celebrations of cinematic excellence, and this year’s attendees are amongst the top industry professionals in the world. Rahi will once again be joining this esteemed line up, to represent the creativity and verve of the Indian digital space. His presence and style brings a unique perspective and creative vision to the event. As the first brown male ambassador for Dior Beauty, he is a certified global tastemaker, and is an inspiration to aspiring South Asian creators and community builders.

Rahi’s presence at the iconic Cannes carpet fosters cultural exchange and meaningful connections among the attendees and the industry as a whole. He represents a new and changing face of global fashion, as he will be present at Cannes wearing outfits from some of the top luxury design houses. Rahi is also a mainstay on the Cannes red carpet, and he was seen sporting outfits by couturier Homolog Paris and Roberto Cavalli last year.

Based in London, Rahi has audiences across the USA, Europe, Asia, and the United Arab Emirates. He has also collaborated with the top luxury beauty brands including Dior Beauty, Estée Lauder, and Tom Ford, in addition to working with coveted luxury fashion houses, including Dior, Fendi, and Prada.

2024 Cannes Film Festival
