Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable glimpses from her beach day outing with son Koa, melts hearts on Instagram

Ileana D’Cruz is giving fans a glimpse into her life as a new mom, and it’s nothing short of adorable. The actress, who welcomed her son Koa Phoenix Dolan last August, recently shared a heart-melting video on her Instagram profile.
The heartwarming montage titled “Life lately” featured sweet moments between Ileana and her little one. From playful interactions to a day spent soaking up the sun at the beach, the video showcased the pure joy of motherhood. Celebrities like Maria Goretti couldn’t help but chime in with a sweet “Awwwww the best kind,” while Athiya Shetty and Malaika Arora showered the post with heart emojis.
This isn’t the first time Ileana has shared her mommy diaries with fans. Back in August, she announced the arrival of her son with an overflowing heart, captioning the post, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.”
Since then, Ileana has treated her followers to occasional pictures and videos of Koa, each one more delightful than the last. In October, she celebrated Koa’s second month with a picture and a simple caption, “2 months already.”
While motherhood keeps her busy, Ileana hasn't entirely stepped away from the silver screen. Her last project was the film Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Fans can also catch her in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.