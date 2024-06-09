Malaika Arora’s French getaway: Sun-soaked moments captured in stunning pics

Malaika Arora is radiating sunshine in her recent Instagram post, offering a glimpse into her idyllic French getaway. The pictures showcase a carefree Malaika enjoying the beauty of France with her friends.
Malaika’s caption simply read, “J’adore 🇫🇷 (I love France),” perfectly capturing the essence of her happy vacation. Fans were quick to shower her with compliments, with comments like “Love the pics... hottest as always” and “Beautiful pictures” filling the comment section.
This social media update comes amidst speculation surrounding a potential split from her longtime boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun, who had been in a relationship for several years, have reportedly called it quits. According to a recent report, citing multiple sources, the couple has ‘respectfully parted ways’ after their relationship ‘ran its course.’
The report quoted a source close to the couple stating, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”
While Malaika’s manager dismissed the breakup rumours, stating “No no, all rumours,” the jury remains out on the official relationship status of the couple. Regardless, Malaika’s social media update serves as a reminder of her zest for life, even as she navigates personal circumstances.