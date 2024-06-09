Ranbir Kapoor debuts a striking new look and flaunts his ‘Raha’ tattoo, leaving fans intrigued

Ranbir Kapoor has set the internet abuzz with a dramatic new look that has fans scratching their heads. The Bollywood heartthrob, currently filming the epic mythological drama Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari, recently debuted a striking transformation that seems far removed from his expected on-screen persona.
Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to unveil Ranbir’s fresh look, captioned with a playful “A vibe check after the haircut for Ranbir Kapoor.” The pictures showcased a clean-shaven Ranbir sporting a cool, faded haircut, reminiscent of Hollywood star Ryan Gosling according to some fans. Eagle-eyed followers also spotted a glimpse of a tattoo dedicated to his daughter, Raha, adding a personal touch to the makeover.
This surprise transformation comes on the heels of the announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project, Love & War, further fuelling speculation about Ranbir’s intended role. With his Animal Park project also in the pipeline, fans are left to wonder - is this new look for a role, or a hint at something entirely different?
Last month, Aalim shared a different set of pictures hinting at Ranbir’s Ramayana look. Those close-up shots featured a more traditional style with neatly styled hair and a trimmed beard. The contrasting styles have left fans eager for answers.
One thing remains certain: Ranbir is keeping his fans guessing. Despite the mystery, the comment sections on both Instagram posts were flooded with praise, with many eager to see the actor's upcoming projects unfold.
Whether it’s the mythological grandeur of Ramayana, the high-octane action of Animal Park, or the passionate romance of Love & War, Ranbir promises to keep audiences captivated on screen.