Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma enjoy a casual outing in NYC ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

New York City is buzzing with excitement as the T20 World Cup gears up for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash this Sunday. Amidst the cricketing frenzy, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted enjoying a casual coffee run in Garden City, a charming village on Long Island.
A fan page shared a delightful clip on the social media platform showing the couple leaving a coffee shop, presumably after grabbing their caffeine fix. The video captured Virat in a relaxed beige and grey outfit, while Anushka opted for a classic blue shirt and denim combination. Security personnel and their team accompanied the couple as they entered their waiting car.
This coffee break comes just a day before the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Adding to the excitement, another X user shared a heartwarming encounter with the couple and their family. “Just had a very nice interaction with the legend @imVkohli and his beautiful family @AnushkaSharma and kids,” he tweeted. While selfies were off the table, he described a ‘lovely chat’ and a fun connection - his mother's maiden name being Kohli! He concluded his tweet with, “Enjoy NYC guys and Jai Hind!”
Earlier, social media was charmed by another video featuring Anushka and Virat with their daughter Vamika at their Team India hotel. The clip showcased Vamika’s adorable walk and hairstyle, melting hearts online. The couple was seen holding Vamika’s hands as they entered the hotel, a sweet moment captured by a fan page with the caption, “A few days before Virushka and Vamika were spotted at the team hotel...”
Virat and Anushka, fondly referred to as Virushka by their fans, welcomed their first child, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their family recently expanded further with the birth of their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024. As the couple balances parenthood with Virat’s cricketing commitments, these glimpses into their New York adventures offer a heartwarming look at their life off the spotlight.