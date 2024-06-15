Poonam Dhillon confirms receiving an invite for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Wedding bells are ringing for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The much-anticipated nuptials have stirred up a whirlwind of excitement and speculation, capturing the attention of both fans and industry celebs. As the date of their registered marriage on June 23 approaches, heartfelt messages and nostalgic reflections are pouring in from close family friends and colleagues.
Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, who has shared the silver screen with Shatrughan Sinha in memorable films such as Kaala Patthar (1979), Qayamat (1983), and Saaya (1989), recently expressed her joy and best wishes for the soon-to-be-married couple. In a candid conversation with a media house, Poonam revealed she had received a delightful wedding invitation from Sonakshi.
“Bohot pyara invite bheja hai usne (She has sent a very beautiful invite),” Poonam shared, recalling the beautifully designed invitation. Reflecting on her long-standing bond with Sonakshi, Poonam continued, “I have known her since she was a little girl, uski poori journey dekhi hai toh bhagwaan kare boht khush rahe (I have known her since she was a child and seen her entire journey. I wish her all the happiness in the world). She is a lovely, warm, very loving girl toh I wish her all the joy and happiness.”
Poonam’s affection for Sonakshi was evident as she turned her message towards the groom, Zaheer Iqbal. “Please keep her happy Zaheer, yaad rakhna, boht pyaari bachi hai; boht precious hai hum sab ko (Remember this: she is a very sweet girl. She is precious to all of us),” she urged, emphasising the special place Sonakshi holds in the hearts of those who know her.
Meanwhile, Shatrughan, Sonakshi’s father responded to the swirling wedding rumours with a mix of humour and candidness. In an interview, Shatrughan remarked on his seemingly delayed awareness of the wedding plans. “I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding), and the media is aware of it,” he mused. “All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (Today’s kids do not take consent from their parents to get married; they just inform us. We are waiting to be informed),” he added with a chuckle.
As Sonakshi, who recently dazzled audiences in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, prepares to start this new chapter with Zaheer, the excitement around their wedding continues to build.